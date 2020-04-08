CHICAGO — RXBAR, a subsidiary of Kellogg Co., is launching RXBAR Layers, a layered protein bar in chocolate almond and peanut butter chocolate flavors. With 14 to 15 grams of protein per bar, RXBAR Layers combines egg whites, nuts, dates, nut butter and honey.

“Now more than ever, fans expect more from their snacks,” said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR. “They want something they can feel good about eating, but they also want something that’s decadent and delicious. We created RXBAR Layers to provide the best of both worlds and a whole new eating experience. From their chewy, creamy, crunchy texture, to their wholesome ingredient list, RXBAR Layers are sure to satisfy any snack craving.”

The new bars are available online at rxbar.com and in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. A broader roll-out is slated for the fall.