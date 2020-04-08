WELLSTON, OHIO — General Mills, Inc. has unveiled plans to invest millions to upgrade its manufacturing plant in Wellston. The facility specializes in making Totino’s pizza snacks and is one of the largest frozen food manufacturing plants in the United States.

General Mills said the investment will include a focus on improving operations to be more productive and efficient, and increasing overall capacity. The expansion will add jobs to the plant, bringing total full-time employees at the facility to nearly 900.

Totino’s originated in 1951 as a family pizza parlor in Minneapolis. Now, more than 300 million Totino’s party pizzas are sold every year.

General Mills said it has been offered a $1 million development grant from JobsOhio and OhioSE. The grant will be used toward building, machinery, equipment and infrastructure costs.

“General Mills has been a proud and active member of the Wellston community for 18 years,” said Carolyn Mendel, plant manager of the Wellston General Mills. “We believe we have the best employees making food the world loves, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support from JobsOhio and OhioSE to expand this talent.”

Jackson County Economic Development Partnership also is supporting the project with infrastructure improvements and an enterprise zone agreement for the location’s new construction plans.