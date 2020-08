The Novel Bakery Blends line from Corbion allows bakeries to consistently craft authentic, quality baked goods with ingredients consumers know. Each blend is free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives with versatile, clean label recipes. The Novel Bakery Blends can be used in applications such as breads, buns, rolls, bagels, tortillas and sweet goods and address issues related to tolerance, shelf life and taste.

(913) 890-5500 • www.corbion.com