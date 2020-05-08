ATLANTA — Dawn Ray has joined Focus Brands as the company’s first senior vice president of corporate communications. In her new role, Ms. Ray will lead strategic corporate communications and build best-in-class public relations and communications for franchise sales for Focus Brands, which is the parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's.

Ms. Ray also will serve as an adviser on issues management and brand reputation across the company's portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to our executive leadership team at Focus Brands,” said James E. Holthouser, chief executive officer of Focus Brands. “Dawn's business acumen and leadership in communications and public relations for some of the world's most well-known brands will be an asset to the company as we engage our stakeholders and prospects in new and evolving markets.”

Before joining Focus Brands, Ms. Ray was senior vice president for BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Memphis, one of the world's largest full-service global communications agencies. Earlier, she was vice president of corporate communications at Greystar Real Estate Partners (formerly EdR Collegiate Housing), director of strategic and executive communications at Methodist Healthcare, director of trade and development public relations at Hilton, director of brand communications at Embassy Suites, senior manager of brand communications at Homewood Suites by Hilton and PR manager at Sossaman + Associates.

She received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in journalism and public relations administration from The University of Memphis.