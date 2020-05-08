WASHINGTON — April-June semolina production totaled a record 9,133,000 cwts, up 1,511,000, or 20%, from 7,622,000 a year ago and up 993,000 cwts, or 12%, from 8,140,000 cwts in the first quarter. The previous record quarter for semolina production was January-March 1994 at 8,770,000 cwts, followed by October-December 1993 at 8,709,000.

Semolina output in the first half of 2020 also amounted to a record 17,273,000 cwts, up 11.2% over 15,527,000 a year back. January-June 1994 at 16,894,000 was second followed by 2011 at 16,773,000.

Durum grind in April-June aggregated 19,379,000 bus, up 12% from 17,316,000 in the first quarter. It was the largest since January-March 2001 at 19,416,000 bus and January-March 1994 at 19,397,000. It also was up 21% over 16,017,000 bus a year ago. Durum grind in January-June totaled 36,695,000 bus, up 13% over 32,487,000 a year back.

Daily 24-hour milling capacity for durum and semolina production was 131,330 cwts unchanged from the first quarter and a year ago.

Durum mills in April-June operated at a record 90.3% of 24-hour capacity, against 80.5% in the first quarter and 75.4% a year ago.