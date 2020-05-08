CAMBRIA, WIS. — Didion Milling Inc. has modified its Cambria-based ethanol production plant to produce USP grade alcohol.

With the work on its plant, Didion will have the capacity to produce 50 million gallons of the high-grade alcohol annually, beginning in the fall. Additionally, the company is producing a hand sanitizer. Both products meet US Food and Drug Administration policies established for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company said the alcohol will be distilled from Wisconsin corn.

“We have developed a strong and loyal customer base for nearly 50 years by being a quality supplier of food-grade products from our corn mill and fuel-grade ethanol,” said Riley Didion, president of Didion Milling. “Now, we have expanded into the industrial alcohol market and are able to provide various high-quality industrial alcohols. We are excited to introduce our USP grade alcohol this fall.”

The move into alcohol follows the shuttering of many ethanol plants around the United States due to the drop in the gasoline demand amid COVID-19 quarantines.

“We are very proud of the fact that partnerships with our producers inject $100 million into Wisconsin’s ag economy,” Mr. Didion said. “On top of that, we are the largest employer in the Cambria community and are honored to provide not only a great culture, but also impactful work.”