PLANO, TEXAS — The Cheetos brand is making its debut in the pasta category with the launch of Cheetos Mac N’ Cheese.

The new mashup, available in single box and cup formats, comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

“We've seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America. “Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We're putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise.”

The product is the newest innovation from both divisions of PepsiCo Foods North America — Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America, which manages the Pasta Roni brand.

“This one-of-a-kind innovation leverages the strength of our brands to hack into a household staple and take it to the next level with unique flavor experiences only Cheetos can provide,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer at Quaker Foods North America.

Cheetos Mac N’ Cheese will debut online and in Walmart stores in August for a suggested retail price of 98¢. It will be available at retailers nationwide in 2021, PepsiCo said.