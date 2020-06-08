ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Stu Levy, executive vice president of supply chain services at Dominos Pizza, Inc., was promoted to chief financial officer. He succeeds Jeffrey Lawrence, who will retire at the end of August after more than 20 years with the company.

Mr. Levy joined Domino’s in 2019 from waste collection company Republic Services, Inc., where he was executive vice president and chief transformation officer. Prior to joining Republic, he spent 13 years with management consulting company Bain & Co. and was a partner from 2008-2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and materials science and master’s degree in business administration from Duke University.

“Stu has a recognized ability to develop and execute practical strategies to drive bottom-line results,” said Ritch Allison, chief executive officer at Domino’s Pizza.

Succeeding Mr. Levy as executive vice president of supply chain services is Cindy Headen, who joined Domino’s in 2015 as vice president of procurement and product management. She was promoted to senior vice president of global procurement and supply chain operations in 2018.

Cindy Headen, executive vice president of supply chain services at Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Prior to joining Domino’s, Ms. Headen spent nearly 15 years with PepsiCo, Inc., where she was senior manager of packaging development and innovation and senior director of global procurement. She holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lehigh University.

“During her time with Domino's, Cindy and her team have been able to secure substantial cost savings to our system by negotiating new contract terms with many of our suppliers and vendors,” Mr. Allison said. “More importantly, she has led the drive to stabilize pricing from our suppliers, ensuring our cost structure is predictable, while simultaneously ensuring an uninterrupted supply of our key food products.”