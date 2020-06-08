IRVING, TEXAS — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has announced plans to roll out a new fresh bakery program in “key markets” that will include new equipment and a new line of fresh baked foods.

The pilot program is scheduled to begin in parts of Long Island, NY, Florida and Texas. If successful, the program will be featured in all future newly-constructed stores and within existing stores that can accommodate the equipment, 7-Eleven said.

New menu items that are part of the initiative include lemon poppy seed muffins, chocolate croissants, Halloween cut-out cookies, chocolate bretzels and salted caramel cookies.

7-Eleven said the fresh baked foods will be available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

Earlier this year, 7-Eleven began offering its food items in a ready-to-bake-at-home format. Products available for bake-at-home include cheese or pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders, buffalo and spicy bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings and Monterrey Jack chicken taquitos.

Based in Irving, 7–Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 71,100 7-Eleven convenience stores in 17 countries, including approximately 11,800 in North America.