lOS ANGELES — Jack White has joined Real Good Foods as senior vice president of sales. Real Good Foods is a leader in the frozen food industry making nutrient-dense foods across multiple categories. In his new role Mr. White will lead the emerging brand's sales team and distribution strategy across the North America.

Mr. White most recently was senior vice president of sales at Riverbend Foods. Earlier, he was senior vice president of sales at Classic Cooking LLC, vice president of retail sales at AdvancePierre Foods, vice president of sales for Celestial Seasonings at The Hain Celestial Group, senior vice president of sales and business development at Ocean Boy Farms and vice president of business development at Pinnacle Foods.

“I have worked with Jack in the past and know him well,” said Bryan Freeman, chief executive officer of Real Good Foods. “I have seen firsthand his effective leadership at building and growing profitable retail businesses, and I am excited to have him join our family.”