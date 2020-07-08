CHICAGO — Tolerant, a maker of organic, legume-based pasta and rice alternatives, has launched a new line of single-ingredient pasta geared toward children. Tolerant Kids’ new line of shaped pasta includes Organic Kids Chickpea Alphaland, Organic Kids Red Lentil Galaxy, and Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari. The pasta is made from organic lentils or chickpeas and is free of major allergens, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher.

“We noticed that many packaged foods targeted at children are junky and lack nutrition,” said Niloo Mirani, director of marketing at Tolerant. “We wanted to change that, so we created a nutritious legume-based pasta that kids would love and parents would feel good about serving. Kids should be able to eat just as well as adults, so we are aiming to fill this unmet need.

“There’s nothing like our kids’ pasta line on the market. Our better-for-you pasta product just for kids is full of protein and fiber, free from major allergens and gluten-free, in fun shapes they’ll love. We are thrilled to launch this delicious, wholesome and convenient pasta for all the little foodies out there.”

Tolerant Kids is available online at Amazon.com and exclusively in-store at Whole Foods Markets. Each 8-oz box makes four child-sized servings and retails for $4.29.