Dough chunkers from Shaffer, a Bundy Baking Solution, are available with a mixer-mounted traversing guide, allowing easy access to the mixer bowl and controls. This design eliminates trip hazards and keeps the mixing area safe and clean. The traversing chunker can be customized to fit the needs of any bakery and can be integrated with mixer and conveyor controls for complete automation.

