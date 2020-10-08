RENO, NEV. — Nature’s Bakery, a maker of fig bars and other soft-baked foods, is introducing a new “recess-in-a-box kit” for parents seeking to provide snacks for their children while they study at home.

Marketed as “Snack Sized Adventures: Recess Edition,” the kits feature supplies, activities and snacks to encourage much-needed at-home recess breaks whether children are hybrid or distance learning this fall. The kits, which are limited, are available at WhatOnEarthShouldIDoWithMyKids.com/Recess, where consumers have the opportunity to enter for a chance to obtain an exclusive box of their own — or nominate a friend.

“Nourishing families and enabling them to thrive has always been important to us at Nature’s Bakery — and while our world may be changing, this commitment to families remains the same,” said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature’s Bakery. “As families wrestle with a return to school that may look different, we want to support them with these curated recess-in-a-box kits.”

Eligible participants may enter for a chance to win one free kit between Aug. 10 and Sept. 30. Each free kit includes supplies and instructional cards for three recess-inspired activities designed to deliver a feel-good dose of tech-free fun while children take a break from their schooling throughout the day. Families will receive a variety of Nature’s Bakery snack bars and materials, such as chalk, cones and bean bags.