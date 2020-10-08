DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has agreed to form a strategic business venture with Three Farm Daughters, LLLP, a majority female-owned Bismarck, ND-based consumer food company, to develop and market food products using Arcadia’s patented non-GMO GoodWheat technology.

Under terms of the partnership, the companies have agreed to develop Three Farm Daughters-branded food products such as flours, pastas and crackers that leverage the enhanced nutritional profiles of GoodWheat ingredients. Three Farm Daughters products will be sold in grocery stores, on Amazon and through the company’s website: www.threefarmdaughters.com.

“Three Farm Daughters shares our commitment to healthy, high-quality food ingredients and clean labels,” said Matthew Plavan, president and chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences. “We are excited to bring our GoodWheat ingredients to market under the Three Farm Daughters brand and look forward to new and continued innovation to meet growing consumer demand for healthier food options.”

Arcadia said its GoodWheat portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients contain up to 10 times the dietary fiber of traditional wheat, up to 65% less allergenic gluten, and nearly 30% fewer calories per serving than traditional wheat.

“At Three Farm Daughters, we are passionate about healthful food and uncompromising when it comes to quality, taste and performance,” said Mollie Ficocello, president and co-founder of Three Farm Daughters. “Our family has proudly grown GoodWheat wheat varieties for years, and we know first-hand the difference healthier, quality ingredients make in our diets and lifestyles. And now, we are thrilled to bring our products to the market and help consumers take the guesswork out of healthy eating with our Three Farm Daughters brand.”

Three Farm Daughters said it will launch its first product — a refined, non-enriched wheat flour for everyday baking — in September.

The announcement comes less than a week after Arcadia unveiled plans to bring its GoodWheat portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients to China and Israel through a collaboration with Corner Foods.

Arcadia Biosciences takes science-based approaches to enhance the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. Bay State Milling Co., Quincy, Mass., is the exclusive commercial partner for Arcadia’s high-fiber wheat in North America under Bay State’s HealthSense brand portfolio.