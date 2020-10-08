The stacking and loading machine from BluePrint Automation uses a patented custom end-effector to form stacks of product and load them into various horizontal form/fill/seal machines including continuously moving flowwrapper chain infeeds or indexing thermoform machines. Entire stacks of product can be formed and loaded into a continuously moving tray conveyor. The integrated vision provides position and orientation information to the robot. The machine is designed for fresh and frozen baked goods, formed patties and fragile products.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com

