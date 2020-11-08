BLOOMINGTON, MINN. – The Schwan’s Co., a business unit of the South Korean food manufacturer CJ CheilJedang, plans to build a 400,000-square-foot expansion to its pizza plant in Salina, Kan. The expansion will include pizza production lines, shipping and receiving docks and office space.

The Salina plant currently is 550,000 square feet and employs 1,125. The company said 225 new jobs will be added by 2023, when the project is scheduled to be finished.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September and production is scheduled to begin in the expanded area in December 2022.

“For 50 years, we have made steady investments in growing our operations in Salina, and our facility eventually became what we believe is the largest pizza production facility in the world,” said Dimitrios Smyrnios, chief executive officer. “This new investment in Salina will help ensure that we can achieve our growth plans and continue to provide delicious pizzas to millions of families for decades to come.”