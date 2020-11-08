COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. is adding to its baked foods offerings with the launch of Little Debbie Birthday Cake Mini Muffins. The new product is a fresh, smaller spin-off of the company’s Little Debbie Birthday Cakes snack cakes.

“Birthday Cake Mini Muffins were the obvious next choice when expanding our mini muffin/brownie lineup,” said Erica Harrison, product manager for Little Debbie. “Birthday cake is a top flavor in the baked sweet goods category, and we have seen great success with our Little Debbie Birthday Cakes. So, by taking the successful elements from a fan favorite and ‘mini muffin-izing’ them, it made for a colorful addition to the brand that the entire family can enjoy.”

McKee said the mini muffins will be available in individual pouches beginning in September. Other varieties in the mini muffins lineup include chocolate chip and blueberry. The company also offers mini brownies under the Little Debbie brand.