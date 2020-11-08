LOS ANGELES — Consumers looking to ramp up their home baking skills now have a new online marketplace: The Bake Market.

Launched by BakeMark, the Bake Market provides home bakers with an opportunity to purchase professional-grade baking mixes, ingredients and supplies.

Products available on the Bake Market website include yeast, baking mixes, fruit fillings for cakes and pastries, sprinkles, pastry bags, paper baking sheets and more under brands such as Westco, BakeSense and Sprinkelina.

The online marketplace is available at www.thebakemarket.com.