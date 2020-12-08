BOULDER, COLO. — Seeking to create a comprehensive lineup of “zero waste” reusable drinkware and food storage containers and accessories, EcoVessel has acquired U-Konserve, based in Sausalito, Calif.

U-Konserve was established in 2008 by a pair of friends concerned about the environmental waste created by products such as plastic baggies, juice boxes and packaged foods. The two began their business with the creation of a zero-waste lunch kit for elementary schools. More products followed, and the company offers a wide range of nesting containers and lids, divided containers, stainless steel containers, reusable straws, reusable food wrap, insulated lunch totes and a wide range of accessories.

With the acquisition by Boulder-based EcoVessel, which produces a wide range of reusable drinking vessels, the companies will share supply chain, warehousing, marketing and distribution networks. John Fox, founder and chief executive officer of EcoVessel, will be CEO of the combined business and will look to expand its retail partnerships and sustain a steady pipeline of new products.

Products to be introduced in the months ahead include a telescopic stainless-steel straw, reusable utensil sets and insulated travel mugs. U-Konserve recently launched a new line of plastic-free stainless-steel food containers with fully transparent silicone lids.

“As EcoVessel looks to lessen our impact on the environment and planet, we are excited to partner with a like-minded brand who shares our philosophy and mission to eliminate single-use plastics,” Mr. Fox said. “With their complementary product line of reusable food containers and accessories, our brands share a commitment to creating stylish and eco-friendly products. Our mission, ‘Better Vessel, Better World’ will be enhanced and accelerated by our merging with U-Konserve. U-Konserve has some very exciting things in development, and we welcome the U-Konserve team and their customers to the EcoVessel family.”