The American Society of Baking (ASB) will host the Baking Hall of Fame Watch Party to celebrate the history of wholesale baking. The live event is scheduled for Aug.12 at 2 p.m. CST and will be streamed on the organization’s Facebook page.

The Baking Hall of Fame Watch Party will revisit the BakingTech 2019 Hall of Fame panel discussion and allow viewers to hear from recent inductees. In addition, the event will include a tour of the new Hall of Fame exhibit at the Bundy Baking Museum.

During the livestream, audience members will hear from Rowdy Brixey, Baking Hall of Fame committee chair and president, Brixey Engineering Strategies & Training; Wendi Ebbing, vice president of marketing, Bundy Baking Solutions; Joanie Spencer, editor, Baking & Snack; Theresa Cogswell, and Kent Van Amburg, executive director, ASB. These presenters will explore the importance of preserving the baking industry's legacy. Audience members will also be encouraged to provide commentary and feedback throughout the watch party.