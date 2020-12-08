BURLINGTON, VT. — Ben & Jerry's is gearing up for the holidays with the launch of two new frozen snacks: Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks and Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks.

The non-GMO, fair trade treats are made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour and may be consumed straight from the bag or sprinkled on sundaes and other desserts, the company said.

“We know our fans often dig around the ice cream to get to the chunks,” said Jody Eley, innovation manager at Ben & Jerry’s. “We just made it a little easier by putting them in a bag.”

The Cinnamon Bun Dough chunks contain wheat flour, sugar, coconut oil, soybean oil, cinnamon, vanilla extract, tapioca flour, sunflower lecithin, salt and baking soda. They are certified vegan and contain 120 calories per serving.

The Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks are made with wheat flour, sugar, butter, brown sugar, molasses, candied ginger, ground ginger, sunflower lecithin, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt and ground gloves and contain 110 calories per serving.

The new dough chunks come in 8-oz bags and are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $5.49.