STAMFORD, CONN. — Peter B. Wilson Jr. has been named president and chief executive officer of Buitoni Food Co., a maker of refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheese. Buitoni Foods was recently established by Brynwood Partners VIII LP to acquire the North American Buitoni business from Nestle USA, Inc.

Prior to joining Buitoni Foods, Mr. Wilson was a managing director at Brynwood, a consumer-focused lower middle market private equity fund. Earlier, he was president and CEO of several of Brynwood’s portfolio companies, including DeMet’s Candy Co. and Balance Bar Co. He also was responsible for the oversight of the operation of Joseph Frozen Foods, which was divested by Brynwood in 2019.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Peter Wilson to the Buitoni Foods team,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. “Peter has been an amazing leader at Brynwood Partners and our portfolio companies. His extensive background in managing companies with complex manufacturing operations in the food and snack sectors will immediately benefit the Buitoni business.”

In addition to Mr. Wilson, Buitoni Foods has added several other executives to its senior management team

Christian Conley has joined Buitoni Foods as chief financial officer. Mr. Conley most recently was a consultant and principal at Brynwood. Earlier, he was vice president and CFO at Brynwood’s portfolio company Newhall Laboratories.

James Gerbo has joined the company as its chief marketing officer. Mr. Gerbo most recently was CMO for Brynwood’s Sunny Delight Beverages Co. business. Earlier, he was executive vice president of marketing for DeMet’s Candy Co. and vice president of marketing for Lincoln Snacks Co.

Jonathan Ryckman has joined Buitoni Foods as president of sales. Mr. Ryckman most recently was a partner at Three Kings Capital and earlier was senior vice president of sales at YumEarth. He also has worked as executive vice president of sales at Victoria Fine Foods, senior vice president of sales at DeMet’s Candy Co., vice president of sales at Balance Bar and senior innovation manager at PepsiCo, Inc.