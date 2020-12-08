DELTA, BC. — Unifiller, a global manufacturer of portioning equipment for the baking and food industry, and the Linxis Group of Companies have named Martin Murphy as the new chief executive officer of Unifiller Systems Inc.

Mr. Murphy comes to Unifiller with 32 years of extensive manufacturing experience. He was previously the president of Raute North America, where he worked to ensure that an effective corporate sales and marketing strategy was developed and implemented.

“I chose Unifiller and Linxis because our values are very similar,” Mr. Murphy said. “Agility and innovation are key to building our customers’ success and building the business for years to come. My role is to lead the team and Linxis Group in growing the business. This can only be achieved by doing things the right way. We are nothing without our customers and my job is to build a strong, innovative, and motivated team. The results will be customer satisfaction and a partnership that yields mutual benefits for all our futures.”