CHICAGO — Glanbia Nutritionals, a subsidiary of Glanbia PLC, has acquired Foodarom, a custom flavor designer and manufacturer based in Canada.

Foodarom offers a flavor library of more than 15,000 recipes and produces both liquid and powder products for the food, beverage and nutritional product industries. The company is headquartered in Montreal, with additional production facilities in Salt Lake City and Bremen, Germany. It also operates two culinary laboratories in San Diego and Milan, Italy.

The acquisition will expand Glanbia’s flavors and nutritional capabilities, said Brian Phelan, chief executive officer of Glanbia Nutritionals.

“We recently shared our ambition to scale the flavors area of our business and we are very pleased to announce this acquisition of Foodarom,” Mr. Phelan said. “We are excited to welcome their 130–strong team to Glanbia with their exceptional reputation and commitment to flavor excellence. I am delighted with the significant additional capabilities we will be able to offer the customers of both organizations by joining our great teams together.”

Along with flavors, Glanbia Nutritionals offers a wide range of proteins, custom nutrient premixes, cheeses, bioactives, plant-based ingredients, micronutrients, bakery ingredients and edible films.