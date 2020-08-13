CHICAGO — The Kraft Heinz Co. has expanded its US leadership team, naming Cory Onell as president of US sales, Sanjiv Gajiwala as US chief growth officer and Stephanie Peterson as head of US communications. All three executives will report to Carlos Abrams-Rivera, US Zone president for Kraft Heinz.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cory, Sanjiv and Stephanie to the Kraft Heinz family and believe they will add tremendous value to our business by helping accelerate our transformation agenda and drive growth,” Mr. Abrams-Rivera said. “With their inclusion on our US leadership team, we’re adding critical, best-in-class sales, marketing, and communications capabilities that will help us build a new Kraft Heinz fueled by innovation, insights and agility.”

Mr. Onell brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry to the role. Most recently, he was senior vice president and head of US Retail and Customer and Commercial Teams for the J.M. Smucker Co. Previously, he worked at the Campbell Soup Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp. Mondelez International and Kraft Foods.

Mr. Gajiwala joins Kraft Heinz from Mike’s Hard Lemonade, where he was senior vice president of marketing. In his new role, he will lead the company’s innovation commercialization and omnichannel strategy.

Ms. Peterson joined the company in May in the newly created role and will lead all internal and external communications efforts for the US Zone business. Prior to Kraft Heinz, she held senior-level communications positions at PepsiCo, Kind Snacks and IHOP Restaurants.