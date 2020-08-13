DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. continues its collaborative efforts to expand the availability of its GoodWheat portfolio of products, this time partnering with GoodMills Innovation, an affiliate of GoodMills Group, Europe’s largest milling company. Through the partnership the two companies plan to commercialize wheat with improved nutritional value across Europe.

“We are pleased to be working with GoodMills to introduce valued nutritional benefits to wheat-based products across Europe,” said Matthew Plavan, president and chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences. “GoodMills is an excellent partner with a strong focus on innovation. Together we aim to introduce uniquely healthy products for the retail, consumer and food service sectors in Europe, beginning in 2020.”

The GoodWheat portfolio of good-for-you wheats includes attributes such as higher fiber, fewer calories and reduced allergenicity, as well as extended shelf life. The ingredients are the output of Arcadia’s proprietary ArcaTech platform, which accelerates discovery, development and breeding of new wheat varieties using advanced non-GM techniques.

“GoodMills Innovation is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in the area of grain-based ingredients that are both highly functional and nutritional,” said Michael Gusko, head of innovation at GoodMills. “Recent market research highlights accelerated key consumer trends in 2020, including health and immunity enhancement, natural authentic cooking and sustainable plant protein. We see tremendous potential in Arcadia’s portfolio of specialty wheats to help us meet these trends.”

Already this month Arcadia Biosciences has announced collaborations with Corner Foods, to bring its GoodWheat portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients to China and Israel, and with Bismarck, ND-based Three Farm Daughters, LLLP, to develop and market food products using Arcadia’s patented non-GMO GoodWheat technology.