AMERICAN FORK, UTAH — Built Brands, a manufacturer and distributor of protein and energy products, including bars, is undertaking a major rebranding effort. The initiative includes a new headquarters, more extensive manufacturing capabilities, new product launches and R&D into potential new flavors.

The company’s new 185,000-square-foot headquarters in American Fork, Utah, will include a new production facility as well as a mezzanine level featuring a basketball court, indoor soccer field and pickleball court. According to Built Brands, the sprawling complex will double as an experiential space for partners and supporters to enjoy, create and share — fostering an ongoing spirit of creativity and innovation.

The newly developed manufacturing facility will allow Built Brands to produce up to 1.2 million bars per day, with on-demand capacity to produce up to 2.8 million bars daily. The expansion represents an increase of nine times the company’s previous manufacturing capacity, Built Brands said.

Built Brands also is making changes to its protein bars. The company said its bars now will contain 17 grams of protein (up from 15) and 4 grams of sugar. New flavors and returning varieties include apple almond crisp, carrot cake, cookies ‘n cream and caramel brownie.

Built Brands will also reveal an updated look and feel to its drink supplement Built Boost, available in six new flavors. The drink supplements include 100% of 12 daily vitamins and other natural ingredients that can support the immune system and improve overall health and vitality, the company said.

“Built now has a wonderful new home, yet we’ve made a conscious decision to return to our roots,” said Nick Greer, co-founder of Built Brands. “We take pride in the balance of health and taste across our product portfolio. Every day feels like a cheat day, but it’s not. From day one, we’ve wanted customers to enjoy the experience of eating something healthy. We’re now able to fulfill that mission at a higher level, and we are excited to continue sharing the benefits and taste of Built Bar, including our range of new and diverse product offerings, with customers around the world. We are transforming the way you ‘fuel’ your active and healthy lifestyle.”