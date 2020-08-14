OMAHA, NEB. — The Scoular Co. launched its first employee resource group to focus on connecting, supporting, and empowering women in Scoular’s workforce.

The new program, Scoular Women Influencing Culture, will include monthly virtual coffees, company-wide education events offering professional development and smaller-format collaboration opportunities that will connect and offer leadership development opportunities to women at Scoular.

“Scoular Women Influencing Culture is an exciting innovation for our company’s culture and for our employees,” said Megan Belcher, senior vice president and general counsel for Scoular. Ms. Belcher also is the employee resource group’s founder and will act as its executive sponsor.

“These connect points and crowd-sourced development opportunities with a diverse group of women across the organization will offer us the opportunity to meet and engage with one another around the world to learn and achieve our collective aspirations,” she said.

The group’s launch event will take place this month and will feature Paula Boggs, former executive vice president, general counsel and board secretary for Starbucks and founder of Boggs Media, LLC. Ms. Boggs is a musician, public speaker, writer, lawyer and philanthropist. She also serves as a board member for numerous profit and non-profit organizations.

The new program is part of Scoular’s goal to strengthen its commitment to diversity and inclusion. In May, Scoular named its first chief diversity officer, and in February 2019 launched its cross-functional Diversity and Inclusion Council.

The Omaha based company employs more than 1,200 people worldwide.