WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products fell 0.3% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also moved back, decreasing 0.9%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 13 posted month-over-month declines and 5 finished higher.

The July index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 286.1 of the 1982-84 average, up 3.2% from a year ago. For all food at home, the July index was 255, up 5.3% from July 2019.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in July was 234.7, down 0.9% from June but up 1.8% from July 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 243.5, down 0.5% from June but up 1% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 226.3, down 1.8% from the previous month but up 1% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 247.7, down 0.2% from June but up 2.8% from July 2019.

The price index for bakery products in July was 314.4, down 0.1% from June but up 3.1% from July 2019.

The July index for bread was 190.9, up 0.6% from June and up 3.9% from July 2019. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 347.8, up 0.7% from June and up 5.3% from July 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 369.7, up 0.4% from June and up 2.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in July was 183.6, down 0.5% from June but up 3.4% from July 2019. The July index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 297, down 0.6% from June but up 1.4% from July 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 320.7, down 1.5% from June but up 0.5% from July 2019; and cookies, 278.3, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 2% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in July was 281, up 0.2% from June and up 3.6% from July 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in July included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 327.3, down 0.6% from June but up 5.3% from July 2019; crackers and cracker products, 320.7, down 0.1% from June but up 3.5% from July 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 275.4, up 0.4% from June and up 2.4% from the previous year.