WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread rose 1.1¢ in July, meaning the average price has climbed 11.1¢ per lb over the past four months, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread increased 2.6¢ per lb and has now risen 15¢ per lb over the past four months.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 148.5¢, up 1.1¢ per lb from June and up 20.4¢ from July 2019.

At 214.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 2.6¢ per lb from June and up 19.3¢ per lb from July 2019.

The national average price of family flour in July was 46.1¢, down 0.7¢ from June but up 0.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in July was 129.5¢ per lb, up 1.5¢ from June and up 9.7¢ from July 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 369.6¢ per lb, down 2.1¢ from June but up 22.8¢ from July 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in July was 77.2¢, up 2.3¢ from June but down 2.6¢ from July 2019.