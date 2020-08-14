In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s August issue, Editor Joanie Spencer gives a rundown of four key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

And if there's one thing I've learned this year, it's that I think most of us have gained a new appreciation for being outside ... so welcome to my backyard.

I'm so excited to tell you about the August issue, starting with Custom Foods. This is a producer of frozen dough products that went from vertical integration to total diversification, which served them well during the foodservice shutdown.

In this feature, I'm going to give you a peek inside their plant, where you will see how their latest pizza line has helped them deliver some really great products to their pizza customers, which is a market that’s doing very well during the pandemic.

Next, I want to take you to Charlotte Atchley's feature on emulsifiers. I love her headline “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” but what’s great about this story is Charlotte brings together formulating and machining into one story.

Here, you’ll learn about how emulsifiers can impact extensibility, elasticity and a host of other properties to keep that dough moving through the equipment.

Next, Dan Malovany gets smart with sheeting and laminating, too. In this article, Dan gleans insight from several sheeting and laminating equipment suppliers to get the latest in intuitive design.

And lastly, in my process flexibility story, companies like Gonnella Baking and Kemper Foods International taught me that when you have inherent flexibility in every aspect of your operation, it's going to save you when a crisis hits.

But for now, grab your laptop, head outside and dig into the August issue.