CHICAGO — Terra Ingredients, a supplier of organic and non-GMO ingredients, has partnered with IYA Foods to introduce fonio flour, a new rice flour alternative.

The flour is made with fonio from West Africa. Fonio flour is a plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO flour with a higher nutritional value, according to Terra.

“At Terra Ingredients, we seek to partner up with dynamic, well-run food companies to introduce fonio to US households while still valuing the origins of the grain and promoting sustainable agriculture,” said Malick Diedhiou, commodity trader and fonio program manager for Terra Ingredients, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AgMotion. “IYA Foods shares these objectives and works tirelessly to provide innovative, high-quality products to their customers.”

Fonio, an ancient grain and a species of millet, has been cultivated in Africa for more than 5,000 years, according to the Whole Grains Council, Boston. It is resistant to drought and grows quickly, producing grain within six to eight weeks of being planted.

Fonio is a gluten-free grain with all the essential amino acids, Mr. Diedhiou said. It contains fiber, protein, B vitamins, zinc and magnesium.

The partnership between IYA Foods and Terra Ingredients is expected to include the launch of multiple co-branded products. The companies said they are working together to incorporate fonio into all of IYA Foods’ standard flours and baking mixes.

“We look forward to working with IYA Foods on making fonio more widely accessible to health-conscious consumers across the US,” Mr. Diedhiou said. “Terra and IYA share a common goal of creating positive social impact through tasty and nutritious food.”

The fonio flour may be purchased online at Amazon, and additional IYA Foods’ products may be purchased at Walmart and Mariano’s.