CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. has filed an anti-dumping complaint against European and Australian wheat gluten exporters to Canada’s Border Service Agency (CBSA).

ADM Agri-Industries Co., which owns and operates a facility that produces wheat gluten located in Candiac, Que., alleges that wheat gluten exporters from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Lithuania and Australia are dumping in the Canadian market at prices that are both below the cost to produce wheat gluten and below what these exporters charge in their domestic markets.

“Unfair dumping adversely impacts Canadian industry, threatening new investment and Canadian jobs,” ADM said. “The complaint seeks a level playing field to compete on fair and equal terms imports in the Canadian market.”

On Aug. 14, the CBSA confirmed it is launching an investigation to determine whether certain wheat gluten from Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Lithuania is being sold at unfair prices in Canada. It will make a preliminary decision by Nov. 12.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) also will play a role in the anti-dumping investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by Oct. 13.