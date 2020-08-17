OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer of Colborne Foodbotics, has been elected chairman of the board of Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) for 2020-21, succeeding Mark Hotze, vice president, North America of Corbion. Mr. Hotze has been elected immediate past chairman.

Other officers elected included Tim Cook, vice president of Linxis Group and chairman of Shick Esteve, who was elected first vice chairman; Jim Warren, vice president of Exact Mixing Systems, Reading Bakery Systems, second vice-chairman; and Patrice Painchaud, vice president of sales and marketing, Rexfab, third vice chairman. Paul Lattan, publisher of Baking & Snack magazine, served as chair of the nominating committee.

Elected to the BEMA board of directors for his first full term was Eric Riggle, president of Rademaker USA. Clay Miller, president of Burford Corp.; Mark Podl, chief executive officer of Doran Scales; and Mike Pierce, president of The Austin Co., were elected to a second term on the BEMA board.

Craig Souser, the owner of JLS Automation, was elected to his first term of service.