SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Xavier Unkovic has been named chief executive officer of Amy’s Kitchen. Mr. Unkovic has been president of the company since November 2017.

Prior to joining Amy’s Kitchen, Mr. Unkovic spent 25 years with Mars, Inc. in a variety of roles, including global president of Mars Drinks, CEO of Royal Canin Canada and CEO of Royal Canin USA, the pet care division of Mars Inc.

“It is very difficult to grow and professionalize a company without compromising its magic, and yet Xavier has shown that is possible,” said Andrew Berliner, founder of Amy’s Kitchen. “And during the past few months, under the stress of the coronavirus crisis, Xavier has provided exemplary leadership in keeping our employees safe and continuing production for those dependent on our food, leaving us confident that he can help guide the company through challenges that might arise in the future. We have a strong vision for the future of Amy’s and the positive impact we can make through our business, and we’re excited to have Xavier at the helm, turning that vision into reality.”

Founded in 1987, Amy’s Kitchen makes more than 250 varieties of products in the United States, including frozen entrees, bowls, pizzas and burritos, as well as canned organic soups and beans, salsa, pasta sauce and candy.