VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle Health Science, a business of Nestle SA, has entered an agreement to acquire IM HealthScience, Boca Raton, Fla. Terms were not disclosed.

IM HealthScience develops products for sale online and at retail that focus on unmet medical needs. The company owns such brands as IBgard, FDgard, Fiber Choice and REMfresh. IBgard and FDgard are for the dietary management of irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia. Fiber Choice is a line of prebiotic fibers and REMfresh is a melatonin supplement for sleep.

“The IMH products offer proven and trusted solutions for dietary management of specific digestive problems as well as a separate solution for regulating sleep,” said Greg Behar, chief executive officer of Nestle Health Science. “IMH’s dedication to developing products to address overall health and wellness by bringing cutting-edge life science and world class research fits perfectly with our mission of empowering healthier lives through nutrition.”

Fred Hassan, chairman and founder of IM HealthScience, added, “IBgard, FDgard and Fiber Choice have become the No. 1 recommended by gastroenterologists in their own segments and REMfresh is the No. 1 sleep aid recommended by sleep specialists. The high repeat purchase rates of our four brands attest to the high patient satisfaction. We are glad that our brands have helped millions and now, under Nestle Health Science’s able hand, millions more will benefit around the world.”

The IM Health Science acquisition is the second Nestle Health Science has made during the past few months. The business unit entered into an agreement to acquire Vital Proteins, a manufacturer of collagen-based foods, beverages and supplements, in June.