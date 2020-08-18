THOMASVILLE, GA.— Edward J. Casey Jr., Thomas C. Chubb III and Terry S. Thomas have been elected as new members of the Flowers Foods, Inc. board of directors.

Mr. Casey is chief executive officer of IDEMIA Identity & Security NA; Mr. Chubb is chairman, CEO and president of Oxford Industries, Inc.; and Mr. Thomas is executive vice president and chief customer officer US of the Unilever Group.

“We welcome Ed, Tom, and Terry as new independent directors of the Flowers board,” said George E. Deese, chairman of the board of Flowers Foods. “Our board has long focused on bringing in new directors with the right mix of skills and experience that complement our existing board members and will help guide the company forward. These seasoned executives bring important expertise and we welcome their contributions.”

Mr. Casey, who is 62, has led the North American business of IDEMIA, Reston, Va., since 2018. The company, part of a French multinational corporation, specializes in identity and digital security technologies. Before that he was acting CEO and a member of the board of Serco Group PLC, which provides public services in defense, transportation, immigration, health care, and other sectors based in the United Kingdom, and was chairman and CEO of Serco’s North American business. He was group president of LG&E Energy, president and chief operating officer of Tenneco Energy and was founder and CEO of NP Energy, an energy marketing firm.

He graduated in 1980 with an economics degree from Harvard College, Cambridge, Mass., and in 1984 with a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in Charlottesville.

Mr. Chubb, 56, is chairman, CEO and president of Oxford Industries, a publicly held apparel company, a position he has held for five years. Oxford’s brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Co., and Duck Head. He has been with Oxford for more than 30 years, serving in roles that include vice president, general counsel, and secretary beginning in 1999; executive vice president in 2004; president in 2009; a member of the board in 2012; and CEO and president in 2013.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a juris doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law, Athens.

Mr. Thomas, who is 51, was named executive vice president, chief customer officer US for the Unilever Group, Dallas, in 2019. He was named sector vice president of customer development in 2013 and senior vice president of customer development, US grocery channel, DSD and natural channel in 2018. Before joining Unilever, Mr. Thomas spent 13 years at PepsiCo, Inc., serving as vice president and general manager of various business channels, including small format, global convenience, gas, drug, dollar, and super regional grocery. Earlier, he held management positions at the Coca-Cola Co., Clorox Co. and Procter & Gamble Co.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., and a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

A. Ryals McMullian, president and CEO of Flowers, said, “I couldn’t be more excited about our new board members, whose knowledge and experience extends across international business, M&A, IT strategies, brand building, and retail and customer insights. Their fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we execute our strategies to optimize our portfolio, unleash the full pot