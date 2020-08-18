TETEROBORO, NJ. — The Kellogg Co. and Symrise have entered a three-year project in Madagascar to responsibly source Kellogg’s vanilla.

Kellogg in 2019 joined the “Symrise and Friends” family of private sector partners who work together to deliver benefits for vanilla farming communities and the environment. The Kellogg Co., Battle Creek, Mich., has experience in Climate Smart Agriculture, a program that addresses food security and climate challenges.

“Responsibly sourcing our ingredients means making a difference from the very start,” said Amy Senter, chief sustainability officer at Kellogg. “That’s why we’re working closely with the farmers who grow them. Farmers like those in Madagascar aren’t just growing vanilla for people around the world. They’re cultivating healthy soils, diverse ecosystems and strong communities, and across Kellogg, we want to help them do even more.”

Symrise’s approach involves living close to and working with farmers every day to foster good agricultural practices and budget/cash flow management. The approach includes training and education within the communities and the introduction of alternative crops.

“The program drives impact directly at the source of vanilla farming via our integrated supply chain,” said Yannick Leen, global competence director vanilla, Symrise. “The partnership highlights the value of our active and collaborative year-round presence in this unique region. In turn, it ensures the highest quality vanilla, brings certainty and creates shared value for farmers, as well as ensuring sustainability of supply.”