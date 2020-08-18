BATTLE CREEK, MICH. – The Kellogg Co. will invest $43 million to expand a manufacturing plant in Zanesville, Ohio, that processes products for the company’s Morningstar Farm line.

The investment will include $25 million in upgraded equipment and $18 million in capacity expansion. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 and will add 40 employees at the plant.

“The Zanesville manufacturing plant is home to Morningstar Farms products,” said Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for the company. “Expanding the facility will help us continue to meet consumer demand for their favorite plant-based products."

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 27, Kellogg management said Morningstar Farms sales rose 31% due to stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic that led to a surge in retail sales, but that the business lost market share because of capacity constraints.