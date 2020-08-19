PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. is bringing ballpark soft pretzels into the kitchen with new Superpretzel Filled Soft Pretzel Bites.

The baked snack is available in three flavors, including mozzarella, pepper jack and pub cheese, each containing 7 grams of protein per serving.

The cheesy, pop-able soft pretzels may be served as an appetizer, after school snack or quick replacement meal, the company said.

“We worked diligently to research and develop a product that would enhance our long-standing iconic soft pretzel, while providing fans with a deliciously simple snacking solution,” said Alissa Davis, vice president of marketing for J&J Snack Foods Corp. “As we strive to be innovative within the category, we also stay mindful of what is sought out by consumers in-market, which we believe to be easy, cheese-filled snacks for solo snacking, entertaining and even quick mini meals.”

Cheese-filled products comprise nearly 40% of the total frozen snack category and continue to show growth, she added.

Superpretzel Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are available in select retailers for a suggest retail price of $4.99 to $5.99.