HERSHEY, PA. — Mocha meets chocolate in a new mashup offering from The Hershey Co. Following last year’s successful launch of the Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate bar, the brand is adding a second Kit Kat Duos variety, featuring crisp wafers in mocha crème with coffee bits and chocolate.

“The expanding Duos line is special because we can explore both flavor innovation and flavor pairings,” said Amy Minderman, senior manager of the Kit Kat brand. “Consumers clamor for the latest and greatest from the Kit Kat brand, and we believe our newest star will not disappoint; with real coffee bits wrapped in a mocha flavored creme surrounding the undeniable Kit Kat wafer, what's not to love?”

Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate is set to hit shelves in November. Recently, the Kit Kat brand has introduced such limited-edition flavors as birthday cake, pumpkin pie, raspberry crème, apple pie, lemon crisp and, for Halloween, a marshmallow-flavored Witch’s Brew variety.

Coffeehouse flavors are gaining ground in a number of new products. Kellogg Co. recently launched Special K caramel latte pastry crisps, which contain as much caffeine as a half of cup of coffee. Post Consumer Brands, a division of Post Holdings, Inc., partnered with Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. to introduce a pair of ready-to-eat cereals featuring caramel macchiato and mocha latte flavors.