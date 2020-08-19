HACKENSACK, NJ. – Upfield North America, the maker of such brands as Country Crock and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, has expanded the company’s leadership team. Executives named to new roles include Andy Reichgut as general manager of Violife, Dan Bajor as president of Upfield Canada, and Jim Breach as chief operating officer (COO).

Violife is a processor of vegan cheeses. Mr. Reichgut will be responsible for building Upfield’s dairy-free cheese business in the US retail and foodservice markets. He joins the company from Veggies Made Great, a marketer of vegetable-based muffins, cakes and other prepared foods.

Mr. Bajor will be responsible for growing the company’s business in Canada. He has been president of sales in Canada since Upfield was founded in 2018 and has acted as the interim business leader in Canada since that time.

In addition to currently being president of North American sales, Mr. Breach will take on the added responsibilities of COO. He will be responsible for supply chain efforts to support the retail and foodservice channels and business development.