Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on the economy and public health has kept the United States in a state of uncertainty. Many businesses might batten down the hatches with the intention of just surviving the storm. That’s not the case for The Bakery Cos., Nashville, Tenn.

When the COVID-19 pandemic gained footing in the United States, The Bakery Cos. already had an acquisition in play — Steck Wholesale Foods, a producer of English muffins and biscuits in North Sioux City, SD. After considering the situation, the leadership team decided to move ahead with the expansion plans.

“We didn’t take any shortcuts, but we locked arms and moved forward collectively to ensure we achieved success,” said Yianny Caparos, president of The Bakery Cos.

Since the acquisition of Steck, The Bakery Cos. also broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot expansion in Nashville and acquired a bakery plant from Specialty Bakers in Smyrna, Ga.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Caparos explains why The Bakery Cos. decided to not shy away from growth despite the uncertainty of the pandemic. Hear the unique challenges that came with expanding in the midst of COVID-19 and how the company overcame them.

Past Podcasts

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

