NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of the USA is expanding its cookie offerings with the launch of Toast-Yay!, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The new cookie joins a lineup that features Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Shortbread/Trefoils, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores.

Girl Scouts of the USA for many years has generated significant sales of its cookies through door-to-door sales. With the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the organization has shifted its focus to more virtual sales. This cookie season, the Girl Scouts are offering a gift box option that ships directly to others via the Digital Cookie/Smart Cookie online platforms.

The organization’s new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, enables customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. During the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision).