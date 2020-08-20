BAAR, SWITZERLAND — Glencore Agriculture plans to rebrand to Viterra in late 2020.

“For over 40 years Glencore invested in the business to create one of the world’s leading agriculture networks,” said David Mattiske, chief executive officer of Glencore Agriculture. “With the investment by CPP Investments and British Colombia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) in 2016, we now have three strong shareholders who share our vision for future growth and success.”

Glencore Agriculture is a global handling, processing and marketer of agricultural commodities and products company. It operates in more than 35 countries and employs over 16,000.

“Viterra is a globally recognized brand within the business,” Mr. Mattiske said. “It also has a deep connection to agriculture, with Viterra meaning ‘vitality from the earth.’ This is an opportunity to unite our business under one brand with a shared purpose and identity.”

Headquartered in Regina, Sask., Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture. Viterra operates a network of grain elevators, special crops facilities, processing plants and port terminals across Canada and parts of the United States.

“We are planning for a smooth transition to the new brand over the coming months, while for employees and customers it’s business as usual,” Mr. Mattiske said.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Viterra has a total of 85 grain storage facilities with a total storage capacity of 120.36 million bus.