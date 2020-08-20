BALTIMORE — H&S Bakery has its sights set on expanding a packing facility near its headquarters in Fells Point, Md. Now, the company must await an Aug. 25 virtual hearing before the city Board of Municipal & Zoning Appeals to see if its permit request is approved, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

No details on the size of the facility for the expansion or the timetable have been revealed, but Megan McCloskey, a spokesperson for H&S Bakery, told the Baltimore Business Journal that the expansion has been in the works for several years.

If approved, the expansion would allow H&S to expand its packing facility onto a lot at 623 S. Caroline St. near a building where H&S already has office, the journal noted.

H&S Bakery operates five baking and packaging locations in the Baltimore area.