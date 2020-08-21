TUSTIN, CALIF. — Adrienne Berkes, a longtime leader at Yum! Brands, Inc., has joined create-your-own pizzeria Pieology as chief marketing officer. Ms. Berkes will be responsible for expansion of the brand overseas as well as throughout the United States.

“Adrienne is an accomplished marketing strategist with strong QSR retail experience and a passion to build brands,” said Gregg Imamoto, chief executive officer of Pieology.

Ms. Berkes joins Pieology from Yum! Brands, where she spent more than 17 years in a variety of roles, most recently as senior director of restaurant experience strategy and innovation at Taco Bell. She also has worked as chief sales and brand officer and chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut Europe. Earlier in her career she spent 12 years at Taco Bell in a variety of brand marketing roles.