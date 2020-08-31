Camcorp’s clamp-style bulk bag unloader was designed for applications that require complete product containment during the unloading process. The bag spout interface creates a dust-tight seal between the bulk bag and unloader discharge. The operator adjusts the bag clamp to seal the clean side of the bag spout to the clean side of the containment tube, then lowers the sealing clamp until the bag spout is pulled taut and clamped. The bag is then untied, allowing material to flow dust-free.

