Doran Scales offers a range of National Type Evaluation Program-approved scale bases that can connect to the load cell of any weighing indicator. The DXL Series and DSS Series are manufactured with 304 stainless steel and are washdown safe. The DMS Series is a mild steel base with a two-part polyurethane finish that provides excellent protection from wear and abrasion. The DXL features Doran’s exclusive Quad-Spring shock absorbing design for 1,000% overload protection. The DSS and DMS have six overload stops and 300% overload protection.

