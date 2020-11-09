Posidyne clutch brakes from Force Control Industries feature oil shear technology for rapid and precise stopping, starting, speed change and positioning, all without adjustment or maintenance. They can be used for indexing conveyors that feed palletizers, rotary tables, batch feeders, rotary coal samplers, cutoff machines and more. These motion-control brakes can increase rates up to 300 cycles per minute to bolster production with less downtime. The faster production rates and longer service life yield greater uptime, productivity and return on investment.

